"The seamless connection from the interior fitness area to the exterior pool and spa aligns perfectly with the client’s wellness agenda," MacKay-Lyons says. "Additionally, the mechanical plant is hidden from view below ground, behind the house."
Back into the forest, the Pool House is oriented for panoramic views of the valley floor.
The long standing-seam zinc roof extends over the pool to provide shade to the outdoor lounge.
Organic Architecture exemplified here - an Ipe clad roof top rises gently from the grass.
Double terrace views
Front outdoor space
Exterior, night shot
