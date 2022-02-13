Lofty and bright, the residence benefits from its prime position perched on the roof of an old pencil factory and its expansive industrial windows, which flood the space with clarifying light.
Lofty and bright, the residence benefits from its prime position perched on the roof of an old pencil factory and its expansive industrial windows, which flood the space with clarifying light.
James Veal and Christine Stucker are coprincipals of Stewart-Schafer.
James Veal and Christine Stucker are coprincipals of Stewart-Schafer.
The architects maintained the living room's original fireplace and selected dark-stained European oak for the flooring throughout the home.
The architects maintained the living room's original fireplace and selected dark-stained European oak for the flooring throughout the home.
SF Historic Renovation
SF Historic Renovation
SF Historic Renovation
SF Historic Renovation
The house features Bayerwald sliding windows and highly insulated fixed glass; low-VOC paint from Benjamin Moore; and big overhangs to the south to shield summer sun and allow winter light. It was important to the family to integrate sustainable materials and strategies.
The house features Bayerwald sliding windows and highly insulated fixed glass; low-VOC paint from Benjamin Moore; and big overhangs to the south to shield summer sun and allow winter light. It was important to the family to integrate sustainable materials and strategies.
A Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance chair, Charlotte Perriand wall sconce, and Greta Grossman Grasshopper floor lamp round out a corner in the living room. Deau made the side table herself.
A Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance chair, Charlotte Perriand wall sconce, and Greta Grossman Grasshopper floor lamp round out a corner in the living room. Deau made the side table herself.
The living area is furnished with a marble table that Molineus designed, ringed with Series 7 chairs by Arne Jacobsen for Fritz Hansen and bookended by a Mezzaluna Terra floor lamp by Bruno Gecchelin and a Spun chair by Thomas Heatherwick for Magis.
The living area is furnished with a marble table that Molineus designed, ringed with Series 7 chairs by Arne Jacobsen for Fritz Hansen and bookended by a Mezzaluna Terra floor lamp by Bruno Gecchelin and a Spun chair by Thomas Heatherwick for Magis.
The Austere lounge will also sport Arne Jacoben's attenuated AJ Floor Lamp, manufactured by Danish producer Louis Poulsen. (Read on for more lighting hits by Louis Poulsen.)
The Austere lounge will also sport Arne Jacoben's attenuated AJ Floor Lamp, manufactured by Danish producer Louis Poulsen. (Read on for more lighting hits by Louis Poulsen.)
The entry lounge separating the public and private wings offer another light-filled area to relax.
The entry lounge separating the public and private wings offer another light-filled area to relax.
In the living area, a Neo sectional by Niels Bendtsen for Bensen joins a pair of About A Lounge 81 swivel chairs by Hee Welling for Hay. The Vellum drapery panels by Maharam.
In the living area, a Neo sectional by Niels Bendtsen for Bensen joins a pair of About A Lounge 81 swivel chairs by Hee Welling for Hay. The Vellum drapery panels by Maharam.
The original fireplace was kept, and the plaster around it removed to reveal the brick, which was white-washed.
The original fireplace was kept, and the plaster around it removed to reveal the brick, which was white-washed.
The couple designed the great room to be a comfortable room for gathering with friends and hosting dinner parties.
The couple designed the great room to be a comfortable room for gathering with friends and hosting dinner parties.
After: By knocking down a wall, they opened up the kitchen to the living room to create one great room, ideal for entertaining.
After: By knocking down a wall, they opened up the kitchen to the living room to create one great room, ideal for entertaining.
Homeowner and interior designer Julie Crosby worked with developer Soheil Nakhshab to transform a rundown midcentury property in the coastal Del Mar neighborhood of San Diego. The 5,400-square-foot, four-bedroom residence incorporates a natural palette and tall windows.
Homeowner and interior designer Julie Crosby worked with developer Soheil Nakhshab to transform a rundown midcentury property in the coastal Del Mar neighborhood of San Diego. The 5,400-square-foot, four-bedroom residence incorporates a natural palette and tall windows.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
"I had been eyeing the “Frank” chair from Sobu, so when I was able, I made the investment in a chair that I know will always stay with me."
"I had been eyeing the “Frank” chair from Sobu, so when I was able, I made the investment in a chair that I know will always stay with me."
SF Historic Renovation
SF Historic Renovation
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
The architects removed the shutters and swapped in casement windows. Benjamin Moore Gray now coats the brick, and a metal roof protects the porch.
The architects removed the shutters and swapped in casement windows. Benjamin Moore Gray now coats the brick, and a metal roof protects the porch.
A series of folding doors walls throughout this apartment's living and dining spaces offer endless configurations to the design—and a ton of storage space. The crisp white walls and light wood flooring throughout the rest of this renovation by pulltab maintain a streamlined look.
A series of folding doors walls throughout this apartment's living and dining spaces offer endless configurations to the design—and a ton of storage space. The crisp white walls and light wood flooring throughout the rest of this renovation by pulltab maintain a streamlined look.
John Wingfelder Architect reimagines this 1930s home from a dark and cramped house into a light and bright home. Abundant windows and high ceilings offer the perfect backdrop for the owner's many artworks. Additions to the back of the house, seen here, melt into the backyard area for indoor-outdoor living.
John Wingfelder Architect reimagines this 1930s home from a dark and cramped house into a light and bright home. Abundant windows and high ceilings offer the perfect backdrop for the owner's many artworks. Additions to the back of the house, seen here, melt into the backyard area for indoor-outdoor living.
The suite
The suite

166 more saves

Set cover photo