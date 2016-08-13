The bedroom is outfitted with a bed and side table from Ikea.
An intricate coverlet over a white cotton duvet on a Design Within Reach bed adds a pop of color in this clean, simple room.
Open to the valley, the home lets the Shopes fully experience the seasons, even the sound of the Hudson River’s ice cracking in winter.
Olivia's bedroom.
For privacy and quiet, the home's three bedrooms are situated the furthest from the street. Each faces its own courtyard.
