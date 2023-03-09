The arrangement of windows in the home creates a play of light and shadow and allows the family to experience different views as they move around the space. “It’s about creating a calm, comfortable home that is still dynamic,” says architect Line Solgaard. “There are 360-degree views but you don’t see in every direction at all times—there are moments of drama throughout.”
Woods & Water second bedroom
Woods & Water first bedroom
Kitchen Detail
FG House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Timeless furniture, custom made carpentry and art
New to the entrance from the kitchen island
The dining table is a family heirloom surrounded by Ripley Dining Chairs from Four Hands.
A custom white oak cabinet is topped with Grigio Versilla Marble. The floors are terrazzo by Cle Tile, and the sconce is Allied Maker.
Custom white oak cabinets compose the kitchen. They’re topped with Calacatta Bella Honed Marble. Fiber Stools by Muuto are tucked under the counter.
Before: All of the windows and doors were replaced, like these units above the kitchen sink. The sink was the only thing in the kitchen that stayed in place, other than the original globe lights, also kept.
Decorotation added a partial wall that “mimics an original Eichler feature,” says the firm, in order to create separation between the entry and kitchen, as well as provide the couple with a landing zone for keys and phones.
A Nelson Bubble pendant from Design Within Reach hangs above a dining table and chairs by Jasper Morrison for Maruni.
Adam and Karyn Bechtel tasked architect Emily Jagoda with renovating the 1960 home they share with their two daughters in the hills of Woodside, California. A curvilinear, built-in sofa with integrated storage sits below a lofted art studio and angular clerestory windows that frame views of the surrounding trees.