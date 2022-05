Rather than a traditional frame construction, the Kansas City, Missouri, home of architect Jamie Darnell and Michele was built using SIPs (structural insulated panels) that came in four-by-eight-foot sections in kit form. With ladderlike steps leading to the front door, the place feels like an ultrapolished tree house. The arboreal atmosphere was intentional. "We’re tree people," Jamie says. Jamie built the decking, of ipe, to accommodate a tree by the entrance to the garage.