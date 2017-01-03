The deck connects to the open kitchen and living room through Loewen sliding glass doors. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
The clerestory windows were originally screens covered by sliding plywood panels that could be opened to allow in light and air.
Grove Desk for Room & Board. Handcrafted by Pennsylvanian woodworkers, the Grove desk features a natural oil-and-wax finish that showcases the grain of its solid wood construction. Mid-century details like turned tapered legs and beveled edges lend an air of refinement.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
Design tomes, a salient message, mid-century ceramic.
Danish company Onecollection holds the license to Finn Juhl's fantastic mid-century furniture, and they've just released his panel system (which you can see in person at his home, now a museum).
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.