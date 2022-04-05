“Over time, the frame will fill up with vegetation, and the house will appear to ‘capture’ the site,” explains architect Cesar Guerrero.
A sliding barn door in one of the units provides privacy or openness for the main-floor bedroom.
Floor Plan of Boathouse on Stony Lake by Gregory Neudorf
The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
An entrance hall leads to the living/dining area, where the architects used old bricks to make a fireplace, stairs, and built-in benches feel as though they were always there.
“The challenge was how to make the space feel comfortable without dividing it into small units,” says Karsten.
Inspired by the idea of a living organism, Madeiguincho designed a 188-square-foot cabin that collects, stores, and reuses rainwater and produces food and energy.
Low-maintenance systems and mechanics like the on-demand water heater, compost toilet and wood-burning stove were chosen because of their ease and longevity.
The design for Tind, the new tiny home by Norske Mikrohus, was inspired by the Norwegian mountains and woods and features slow-growing Norwegian spruce for the exterior cladding.
Designed by acclaimed architect Doug Rucker, the post-and-beam dwelling was the pilot house for the Roy Rogers Estates enclave in Los Angeles.
Private areas (including bedrooms and bathrooms) are located in the shipping container “wings” of the home. The large, open great room features a kitchen and space for living and dining. The layout carefully balances secluded space with open common areas.
This custom build by Backcountry Containers comprises two 40-foot-long containers connected by a more traditional stick-built great room.
Loon Lake Retreat floor plan
Located on Lake Superior, the Week’nder is a light-filled modern prefab with dimensions pre-determined by the size of the ferry used to transport the modules to the island.
The yard also features a rustic outdoor shower.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
Nikki Adcock and Rick Hill designed and built the Hideaway, a 162-square-foot cabin, to be a weekend retreat. It’s sided with Japanese cedar and features a matte black, corrugated steel roof that references traditional backcountry huts.
The outdoor terrace folds up, and the roof can be detached so that the container home can be easily relocated.
The bedroom showcases the cross-laminated timber logs used by Pluspuu, which have mitered edges for a softer look. The home—like all of Pluspuu’s models—features triple-glazed windows that provide insulation in a wide variety of climates.
The master bedroom features an antique Norwegian bed rebuilt by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
The screened porch allows residents to customize their living space and provides extra storage. “We had to think of how things were going to fit, and where bulky items would go, so we designed an outdoor storage area,” McKinney says.
Black cedar siding gives way to bright interiors in the idyllic Highland Bungalow.
In the kitchen, recycled PET cabinetry from IKEA and Corian countertops play to the upcycling element of LOT-EK's ethos. A Swell Wide pendant by Pablo Pardo illuminates a custom dining table by From the Source and the surrounding Redsmith dining chairs from Anthropologie.
One of four sited in South Los Angeles, a starter home designed by Lehrer Architects and constructed for roughly $200,000 occupies an infill lot provided by the city.
Amy Plank and Richard Vaughn linked three 20-foot shipping containers to create a striking and sustainable home in Victoria, Australia. The house is clad with interlocking Colorbond steel panels, accented by windows and doors framed with silvertop ash.
The living room is warmed by a Morsø 1440 cast-iron stove and features a pair of calfskin folding seats that are original to the house.
The owner was motivated to build his own home to avoid a mortgage and to gain the know-how to undertake his own maintenance and repairs. “I was craving the personal challenge to cultivate a home for myself,” he says. “As it was the beginning of a new adventure, I wanted it to be personal. Also, practically speaking, if I built each piece of the home by hand, I would have a good sense of how to solve problems or improve it, without having to ask anyone else to journey through the forest, down the trail, and up the cliff to make an adjustment.”
As prefab companies work toward the future of headache-free homebuilding, Boxabl’s new Casita ADU is at the head of the pack. The "everything proof" prefab home can be towed by a pickup truck to its destination, where a team can unfold it and snap it together in roughly an hour’s time.
All lightHouses come with custom OxBox (oxidized steel) and Barn (wood) siding, as well as a collection of unique exterior steel features.
Bunk beds served Jessica’s two young children for four years in the tiny home. They each had a small niche in the wall, illuminated by a pull chain light, where they could store a few things, and a pull out closet at the end of the beds for clothing. A day bed against the far wall (not pictured) served as the “guest room.”
Black-framed windows and doors tie in with the black metal roof and dark chimney.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
