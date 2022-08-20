SubscribeSign In
The furnishings set amid the planting beds—including the Winnipeg armchairs and Royal pendant, all from Jotex—further blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. “I chose the light fixture because it’s simple and elegant, and, of course, I wanted something really big in the greenhouse space,” says Margit.
“The pink color scheme was something that Dagny and I started the design process with,” says Margit. “We wanted a warm, natural color, so we decided to use pink Claystone on the floor. The other pink colors followed. It also makes a wonderful contrast to all the green leaves in summer.” The glass pendants are from Jotex.
The home is clad in red-painted Norwegian pine, echoing the red-flecked trunks of the surrounding spruce forest. “We wanted to reference a traditional red barn in a modern way and pull it forward into our time and give it a complexity,” says color consultant Dagny Thurmann-Moe.
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
Greenhouse Home floor plan
Taking cues from this home's Japanese-influenced slatted screen, Hufft Projects applied a ring of ipe wood around the perimeter of this outdoor fire pit.
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
The sunken lounge was designed with "slowing down and appreciating the environment" in mind. A custom-made, built-in sofa wraps around the space, bleeding into the stairs and a custom wood display shelf. Not having a TV was an intentional choice. "We wanted the client to be able to lie back and watch the clouds and the sky, to have conversations, to read a book, to play with their pets," says Knights.
The sunken living room is just one of many grade changes inside the structure. “We were adamant that we didn’t want something domestic,” says Andrew. “We wanted something surprising, that was hyper-animated, and that, when you moved through it, changed all the time.” The sofa, designed by the couple and Levenbetts, is upholstered in cotton velvet. The Habibi side tables are by Philipp Mainzer for e15, the fireplace tools by Fort Standard, and the doors by Fleetwood.
Fishcreek Farm sits on a rich 41 acre property. The home is equidistant from Saugerties &amp; Woodstock, and Opus 40 neighbors just a short walk from the property. The farm is 2 hours from NYC.
The Drum table by Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin also has brass and bronze accents. The ebonized oak headboard has upholstered insets of tie-dyed kona cotton.
This photo and the next are two very different modern bathroom vanities with mirrors. Here, a Rejuvenation mirror with brass accents reflects those throughout the guesthouse, including in the Waterworks taps and Workstead pendants.
The living area features a Le Bombole ’07 sofa by Mario Bellini for B&amp;B Italia, a Chieftan chair by Finn Juhl, and a rotating hanging stove by FireOrb. The poufs are by Tazi Designs.
A chandelier by Lindsey Adelman hangs overhead. The floor-to-ceiling windows throughout are by Fleetwood Windows.
Handmade leather Fernando chairs by Jayson Home surround a live-edge custom walnut table by Ben Riddering in the dining area.
On an undulating stretch of California coastline, a hidden guesthouse runs free of the grid. "The house is elemental," says project architect Dan Weber of Santa Barbara–based firm Anacapa, who collaborated on the project with designer Steve Willson. "We endeavored to make it out of materials that would wear and take on a patina over time, so they could feel like part of the landscape." Unfinished steel, board-formed concrete, and glass continue inside, where rich black walnut—used for ceilings, cabinetry, and furniture—provides an inviting contrast. "On a foggy day, you want that feeling of warmth around you," says Margaret. Brass fixtures complement the deep-hued wood.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
