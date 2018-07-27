Subscribe
Patrick Di Justo
Will 3D Printing Solve the Affordable Housing Crisis?
3D printing’s impact on construction is slowly materializing.
Patrick Di Justo
A Startup Brings the Smart City to the Village
A water purifier, energy source, and Internet hub all in one.
Patrick Di Justo
An Energy Expert Explains How Solar Power Could De-Carbonize the Grid at Basically No Cost
Hal Harvey, the head of clean energy think tank, Energy Innovation, shares his vision for the future of solar power.
Patrick Di Justo
As the Cost of Panels Plummets, Energy Utilities Rethink Solar
Tech breakthroughs are bringing solar power to the people, and upsetting electric utilities' business models.
Patrick Di Justo
4 Home Security Systems to Try Now
Cheap microprocessors, easy communications, and ubiquitous smartphones make the “home of the future” a reality today.
Patrick Di Justo
Warmth
Kiel Moe, assistant professor of architectural technology at Harvard University, specializes in architecture and energy issues.
Patrick Di Justo