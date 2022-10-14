SubscribeSign In
Pent-House Main Bathroom with a retractable glass roof
Pent-House Main Bathroom with a retractable glass roof
Adobe wall preserved from the original house at the site that blend in with the Puebla clay floors and pots.
Adobe wall preserved from the original house at the site that blend in with the Puebla clay floors and pots.
Main Entry
Main Entry
Main Elevation
Main Elevation