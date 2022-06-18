SubscribeSign In
The new hall bathroom features Agdal Black cement floor tiles from Moroccan Mosaics, a vanity by Sage Hill Designs with a white quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, and a CB2 mirror.
Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
