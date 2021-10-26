A vintage Kartell table and seating fills the living area.
The foamed aluminum mountain range—hoisted on posts that mimic surveyor poles—is a joy-sparking addition to the aptly named Mountain View residence, its design inspired by the Matterhorn ride at Disneyland (though architect Mat Barnes admits he "is no Disney fanatic").
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
Undeterred by the pandemic—and with their one-year-old daughter in tow—Danielle and Ely Franko spend seven months overhauling a former hay barn.