SubscribeSign In
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
The friends behind this design studio rely on the “magic” of their collective to make beautiful (and practical) objects.
The friends behind this design studio rely on the “magic” of their collective to make beautiful (and practical) objects.
In designing and building her own home practically alone, Mariah hopes to inspire women—and especially women of color.
In designing and building her own home practically alone, Mariah hopes to inspire women—and especially women of color.