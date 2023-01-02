The sunroom in the ADU boasts a clear polycarbonate ceiling with millwork adding storage and concealing the washer-dryer.
In addition to the open layout, the home has a trove of original detail, including the fireplace anchoring the living area. Large floor-to-ceiling windows usher ample natural light inside.
A wooden fence wraps around the historic Bungalow, which sits on a large lot in the Virginia Country Club neighborhood. Soaring trees provide ample shade, while also maximizing privacy.
The countertop material waterfalls over its edge to form the backing for adjacent built-in dining table seating.
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
Just outside the apartment is a circular courtyard area. Lekien moved the kitchen from the rear of the apartment to the front so that it runs along the curved wall and connects to the outdoors.
The top of the staircase is three feet wide, to accommodate the built-in shelving, and becomes wider towards the base, to four feet, making the storage underneath very useful for bigger and boxier items.
Floor Plan of Smoke Tree Retreat by Tantalus Studio
The same handmade robin’s egg blue and cream ceramic tile is used inside and outside of the new Fleetwood sliding door system, so that when opened it becomes one large indoor/outdoor shower experience.
The 1.5 acre property features an all-native landscape, with sandy soil, tall palms, shrubby smoke trees,
"The staircase is a ribbon to fold you downstairs," says Andrew.
Floating steel siding shields the home from the elements.
Perched high above Oakland, this expanded midcentury soaks up jaw-dropping views—even from the bathroom.
Thanks to Decorotation’s intervention, the rear façade looks balanced and true to the Eichler spirit.
The door opens directly into the main living space, where a Room & Board sofa joins a chair and ottoman from West Elm. The wood-burning stove is from Morsø.
The main entrance is reached via a covered pathway constructed of cross-laminated timber with cedar infill walls. “The idea was to shield the view until you go through the compressive experience of the entry walk,” says architect James Cutler. “Then, beyond the front door, there are two stories of glass looking straight out at the ocean.”