The flooring is plywood painted in Benjamin Moore's Navajo White, and large rectangles of dark gray Marmoleum (made with linseed oil) appear in the kitchens and entryway. "It's durable, and it smells great,
When it comes to cooking tools, no detail was overlooked. "We spent a lot of time making sure the utensils were pretty, well-designed, and utilitarian,
Bowick says the shingles were at first a golden honey hue. “As it patinated, they became this beautiful silver-gray. It’s similar to the decks and railings, which are hemlock. They also have a nice patina,” he says.
A wooden staircase with built-in cabinetry connects to
A large island with built-in storage solved two issues: It gave the family space for a pantry, and room to invite guests over.
"We definitely wanted to live in an old Viennese building and always loved this neighborhood,
Two sculptural wooden chairs face a wood-burning stove.
Upon relocating to the Methow Valley, a family finds their compact cabin to be a little too cozy—so they roll up their sleeves and break ground.
Pentimento’s true versatility is revealed with each new tenant who inhabits the structure. As Nicolas demonstrates, the polished concrete floors make for an ideal biking surface. When playtime is over, he hangs his bike on the wall by the front door, suspending it from the handlebars to keep the floor tidy.
With a home for his family along the Mississippi River waterfront, architect Barry Yoakum aimed to achieve the highest standards of energy performance and carbon mitigation without compromising on design. A modern anomaly among its historically styled neighbors, “the house is a fresh, authentic approach to climate change but also a piece of architecture,” he says. Its Pac-Clad aluminum panels with Bone White Energy Star coating reflect light differently from minute to minute while reducing solar heat gain. “The house will age well over time,” says Barry, who expects the cladding to have a long life span.
Nero Marquina herringbone stone tile gives the guest bathroom a sense of weight while the ceiling, covered in reflective black acrylic, makes the small space feel infinite. The medicine cabinet is from Ikea.
“It takes a particular type of person to want to live here because it is slightly isolated from the city,” says Anna. “But that also invites a lot of creative possibilities.”
A well-organized entryway leads to a living room that opens to gardens on two sides.
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
It was Elsie, the goldendoodle, who started it. “We were living in a tiny house in the center of Byron Bay with two little children and Elsie in the middle of the wet season,” says homeowner Cheryl Kitchener.
“Eichlers aren’t very big—that’s why so much emphasis was on the outside. The house had to look like it extended out.” —Bernard Trainor, landscape designer
The couple's hidden storage brought to life
The home also offers two additional bedrooms. Here, one of the rooms features a hanging flower arrangement by Andrea.
The primary bedroom includes an IKEA wardrobe “hacked” with doors from Noremax in a custom orange color.
A 14-foot-wide opening defines the kitchen, which architect Scott Delano, with Nicholas Pettit, carved out of what had been an enclosed breezeway and part of the garage. The bifold window is from NanaWall, the windows above are by Pella, and the faucet is by Blanco.
A young fisherman walks under the root bridge at Mawlynnong village. In the relentless damp of Meghalaya’s jungles, the Khasi people have used the trainable roots of rubber trees to grow bridges over rivers for centuries. A new jingkieng dieng jri, which translates to "rubber tree bridge," takes one generation to grow using a construction system passed down through many generations before.
Columns of bundled reeds are prestressed by insertion into the island at opposing angles then bent and tied into arches.
Except for a few Zuni farmers, the waffle garden has mostly been abandoned.
<i>Las Islas Flotantes</i> is a floating island system on Lake Titicaca in Peru inhabited by the Uros, who build their entire civilization from the locally grown totora reed.
A young fisherman walks under a living root bridge at Mawlynnong village, India. In the relentless damp of Meghalaya’s jungles the Khasi people have used the trainable roots of rubber trees to grow Jingkieng Dieng Jri living root bridges over rivers for centuries.
"We were influenced by Scandinavian style, but a white box with modern furniture would not have been right for us,” says resident Alya Shipilova.
The foundation’s carpentry and design apprenticeships take students’ ideas from concept to reality.
MacArthur fellow and cofounder of the Sweet Water Foundation Emmanuel Pratt speaks about "regenerative design" and reclaiming the community.
The architects added a layer of insulation above the wooden beams of the ceiling and designed a built-in bench and work area in the window.
A look at the old family house that was originally on the property.
