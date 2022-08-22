The North bathroom features Rox Solar yellow ceramic tile by Modwalls Rex Ray Studio, a custom vanity, marble countertop with knife-edge detail, and Axor Bouroullec faucets. Signature Trustile Doors & Emtek Hardware which are showcased throughout the house.
The bathroom is covered in Heath tile and indigo Eskayel wallpaper. The Ghost chair is by Philippe Starck.
Marrakesh–headquartered Popham Design is all about bright, bold, and colorful tiles that can transform your floors, walls, and backsplashes into works of art.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.