Aro homes are engineered to use 67% less energy than the American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2030 Challenge Baseline. Aro calculates that the house will use 107% less energy than the AIA baseline once energy reductions from photovoltaic panels are accounted for.
Sliding glass doors connect the living space to the backyard for enhanced indoor/outdoor living.
Through their end-to-end development process and multidisciplinary team, Aro has pledged to build net-zero homes faster and more efficiently than today’s standard builds.
