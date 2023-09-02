Contrasting the downstairs bath, the one in the loft is finished in mostly white.
The lofted space shag carpet was replaced with bouncy cream colored popcorn Berber Carpet to spark feelings of summer camp nostalgia.
Black tile covers the downstairs shower.
The crown jewel of the down stairs bathroom is a custom basalt stone sink sourced from Etsy seller AegeanMarble. Alta Projects was inspired by the stone that’s seen throughout Yosemite National Park, most notably in El Capitan.
Jennifer and Kenard Bunkley braved resident wildlife and the soaring cost of plywood as they demolished and rbuilt their vacation home in upstate New York.
Kenard and Jennifer splurged $800 on a deep soaking tub and paired it with terrazzo ceramic tiles.