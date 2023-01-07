SubscribeSign In
The stairs lead to a sleeping loft outfitted with a mechanical skylight.
Kirt says one of his favorite spaces in the house in the screened porch with wood-burning fireplace.
When customizing the front door, clean vertical lines and simple hardware were the top priorities for the Stauffers. The Level Bolt was able to make the existing lock smart while also maintaining the design integrity of their chosen hardware.
The kitchen, living room, and pantry are all in the center "peak
In the kitchen, a seemingly flat-file cabinet is actual a deep storage space for pots and pans. "It's imbuing those character things that you might have found at an estate sale and bringing it in in a really practical, beautiful, cleaner, modern way,
The Stauffers transformed the property's original barn into a chicken coop. "We were thrilled we could keep that intact,
Near the entrance is the front room, or music room, their daughter’s current favorite play area. “Every space needed to be used efficiently,” Parisien notes of the home’s remodel.
To heat the small structure, Blee and Halligan installed a 17.75-inch-tall, 15.75-inch-wide, and 15.75-inch-deep wood-burning stove equipped with a built-in water boiler. The stove was built into an old doorway that was no longer needed. By wrapping the walls in sheet steel, Blee and Halligan made the area fire-resistant, and the warmth from the stove is amplified as it reflects into the room. Though it's handy in the winter, the stove-boiler combination is merely decoration in the summer: "It's so hot that we just bathe in the river nearby," Blee says.
Kitchen and outdoor patio
Master bathroom
Master bathroom
Kitchen
Living Room
Wood Burning Fireplace
Oak steps lead to the loft bed.
In total, the home offers three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each of the guest bathrooms are finished in the brightly colored tile.
Situated at the back of the living area, the kitchen is separated by a large central island. The backsplash of glass tile by Fireclay offers a contrast to the wood cabinetry and black granite.
The formwork concrete creates a dynamic horizontal directionality in the living areas that directs the eye to the views.
The glazing is arranged to allow sunlight in, and opens in summer to passively cool the home, requiring little active energy in use.
The kitchen island responds to the concrete walls and floor, while black pendant lights punctuate the otherwise light palette.
The primary suite with a full bath and walk-in closet awaits at the far end of the residence.
To minimize the home's energy footprint, the floor and foundation are made from cast concrete. Large openings allow for natural ventilation, while surrounding trees help create a cool microclimate. The house is powered by geothermal energy.
Vermont slate covers the area around the True North wood stove. Wide-plank Yanachi Carbonized Strand Woven Bamboo covers the floors.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
Cash and Rock are shown here in front of a blackened steel “fireplace wall” that was designed by Hufft Projects. Matthew explains how he’s learned to design things that are durable and safe. He continues, “You never realize how destructive kids are until you have them. I’m continuously learning from them and how they interact within architecture.”
Eco-friendly features like solar panels and rainwater catchments keep this retreat's environmental footprint small. Immediately to the right of the entry is the main living space, which features a Jetmaster 700D wood-burning fireplace with a tiled hearth.
Originally built in the 1960s, this light-filled property underwent a complete program of renovation and extension. A modern fireplace was clad with natural stone to complement the oak ceiling.
Artist and corrective-exercise specialist, Ruth Hiller, moved to Winter Park, Colorado from New York knowing that her home would be glass and steel with wraparound windows. She hopped on the phone with architect Michael Johnson, he drew the sketch, and it took a mere five minutes to decide on the design. The common areas are suspended and cantilevered over the backyard ravine, offering views of a winding mountain creek while also doubling the square footage. A Bathyscafocus by Focus Creations fireplace warms up the modern abode.
