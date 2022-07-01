The living space seamlessly connects to an outdoor patio with seating.
A timber screen divides the library/study within the living space. It can be opened up to make a direct connection, or left closed for a layer of privacy. This was a key element of the scheme, as it creates a direct line of view through the living spaces from the sunken courtyard to the water.
Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture said that the design for the clubhouse was inspired by the work of Richard Neutra, and by Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion.
The vertical lines of the timber facade and the corrugated Zincalume roof create a simple, graphic rhythm across the entire home.
To complement the charred cedar cladding Vista Residence, the outdoor furniture is crafted from the same wood.
The site was inhabited as soon as the client obtained ownership of the property. According to Woodward, "Whether this was by camping under moonlight in a wag by the fire, or in a sleeping bag rolled out on the half pipe erected within the existing shed, it was to be a place where anyone is welcome."
From the dining table, "it feels like you're on the outdoor patio," says architect Takashi Yanai.
Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
The view from the deck. Bike rides, barbecues, wood fires, and sunsets are all part of the cabin experience, although Dignard’s favorite feature is the outdoor shower: "You don't have any neighbors," he says.
"The fire pit area seats four and is great for making s'mores," says Dianna.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
A large garage at the rear of the site was redone using the same material palette as the main house. There is a large studio with a bathroom above the garage that can be used as a guest suite.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
A pair of David Sutherland chairs sit beside an iron table by Arteriors.
The backyard is a hive of activity. Pictured here are the couple with their dogs, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
The principal bedroom overlooks the pool and the surrounding countryside.
The couple is eager to host a party with Diego’s band after the pandemic to take full advantage of the new deck and its amphitheater-like seating.