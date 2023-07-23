Brayden's playroom, located under his lofted bed, is clad in black-and-white foam tiles and a coordinating accent wall.
Adding life but not clutter, Jacqueline has adorned the RV with lots of greenery; a papaya-print shower curtain echoes the tiny home’s plant life. A woven trash can and wood shelving give the room a chic, organic touch.
Jacqueline modernized the run-down RV bathroom with white peel-and-stick subway tile from Smart Tiles and a few coats of white paint on the dated brown walls. A brushed nickel faucet and garment hook complete the chic look, along with the wooden shelf above the sink.
A small refrigerator and well-organized pantry outfit the kitchen.
Based in South Carolina, Jacqueline and Josh LaDue gave their 31-foot RV a makeover on a budget of just $2,000.