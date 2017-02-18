A double-height space encompasses the kitchen, dining and living area, and features 36-feet-wide glass doors that pocket into southern and northern walls.
Clayden claims that Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey was the inspiration for his bathroom.
Hawkins removed walls and swapped outdated storage for floor-to-ceiling African mahogany cabinetry.
Most tiles come in boxes or sheets enough to cover one square foot. Simply measure the length and width of area in feet and multiply to calculate the number of tiles to buy.
Lewis draws back the curtains to reveal her “No Ordinary Kitchen.” True to her style, she chose a muted material palette to create a comforting and relaxed kitchen environment, from the white oak floors to the polished marble countertop on the island. Oil-rubbed bronze cabinet hardware provides a pop of contrast while stainless steel appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite make a sleek aesthetic statement.
547 Beachcomber Walk by architect Andrew Geller (1958-61), Restoration helmed by Larson and Paul Architects in 2006.
Adjacent to the bedroom, the bathroom features microcement-coated walls, along with a custom sink and vanity. Dornbracht Tara sink faucets and dual rainfall showerheads finish the space.
The master bathroom departs from the cool tones used throughout the house in favor of warmer, neutral-toned marble tiling, which wraps around a large soaking tub.
A door in the master bathroom connects the indoor shower to an outdoor one. Here, Feldmann and the couple's three-year-old son, Eli, wash their dog Arnold--named by the previous owner after the local St. Arnold Brewing Company.
Like many traditional Japanese bathrooms, Wilkin and Pini’s is clad almost entirely in wood.
A Japanese hinoki bowl and stool from Mjölk sit next to a custom hinoki bathtub by Bartok Design in the tub room.
The streamlined bathroom space is clad in travertine, with elm wood cabinet drawers and a seamless wraparound countertop-bathtub.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.