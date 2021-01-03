The Orchard Corral is just below the house, and is home to a large grove of olive trees for olive oil and white wine production. Many of the island restaurants serve the olive oil.
The circular insertions are custom operable skylights that allow for daylighting and passive cooling.
The Nook exterior features shiplap cypress siding, a reclaimed oak deck, and an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method.
The sky view from the living room couch. The home is warmed by a propane heater and wood stove in winter.
The view from the deck. Bike rides, barbecues, wood fires, and sunsets are all part of the cabin experience, although Dignard’s favorite feature is the outdoor shower: "You don't have any neighbors," he says.
On one side of the A-frame, an empty volume tucked beneath the sloping roofline creates a sheltered porch with a hammock. Homes in Le Maelström are intended to be eco-friendly. La Cabin is off-grid and powered with solar panels.
The north side of the home opens up to a covered wraparound deck and views of the Karangahake Gorge.
“It was a careful process to demolish what we didn’t need, but keep everything we could of the original cottage,” Rhodes says. The builders took extra time to make sure everything was perfect, as the clients are sensitive to external elements like mold and dust. All of the paint and finishes are VOC-free.
The conversation pit provides an intimate view of the garden and backyard art studio.
The LumiPod is equipped with Rockwool insulation, exterior rain sheeting, and a moisture protection film. A Toshiba reversible air conditioning system is installed by default for heating and cooling.
Surrounded by boulders and twisted yuccas, two cabins in the Mojave Desert stand like Monopoly houses, their steel siding weathered to a tawny finish. But behind the simple gabled forms lies a complex network that enables them to operate wholly off the grid. Designed by architect Malek Alqadi, this desert getaway has an open-air room that allows guests to sleep under the stars on Silvon sheets woven with pure, natural silver. The minimalist space embodies a modern feel with a primarily gray, onyx, and wood palette with a splash of cobalt in the bathroom. Large cutout windows flood the space with natural light, though there are also large hammocks outside for some extra vitamin D or stargazing.
“From anywhere in the house, you have a sense of the outdoors,” says Melonie, “and yet it’s very private.” Ikegami agrees. “The building was really about the landscape—it can dissolve into the background,” he says. In the master bedroom, Japanese Tansu chests from the couple’s previous home flank a Duxiana bed. The full-height windows and swing door are from Western Window Systems.
The expansive windows in the living room were strategically positioned for sunset views.
The two structures are connect with a smoked ash terrace with an integrated hot tub.
The all-black exterior fades into its natural setting.
In the wintertime, the living room is cozy and welcoming with its large fireplace and warm lighting.
The home is partly inspired by Pritzker Prize-winning Australian architect Glenn Murcutt's Arthur and Yvonne Boyd Education Centre. "It is a compound of rural retreat buildings with monastic-like sleeping quarters," says Yuan. "It was inspirational in thinking about the integration of structure with spatial organization."
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
In the woods of Malborghetto Valbruna in the Italian Dolomite commune of Tarvisio reside a pair of egg-shaped tree houses.
The shipping containers are stacked five across and five high. The modular system enables the building to be dismantled and relocated at the end of Stow-Away’s lease.
The firm relocated the bedroom and removed the wall in order to cluster all the living areas together. Black-framed windows emphasize the stunning views.
East elevation composite of Smith House
The home is constructed atop a plinth made of local granite.
The night pavilion is reflected in the infinity hot tub.
The Cor-Ten shed structure is used as a retreat by the clients' children. It sits on the roadside granite retaining wall, and a low corner window offers views back to the Shobac Campus.
A grand, granite stair leads up the stone plinth and to the pavilions. The day pavilion has glazed walls, while the night pavilion has granite walls.
In addition to the use of prefab construction for minimal site impact, the modular steel-framed cabins are also fitted with low-E glass, green roofs, and are connected to an eco-friendly wastewater treatment system.
Danish brand Vipp allows guests to book design-forward rooms in the form of a lakeside prefab, an urban loft, and a converted industrial building. Vipp got its start in 1939 with a pedal-controlled trash bin (a design that now sits among MoMA’s permanent design collection). In 2015, the company introduced a prefab shelter, and now, it’s branching out again—this time into the hospitality industry with the opening of the Vipp hotel.
The luxe prefabricated hotel offers an almost off-grid experience and is fitted with a curated collection of Vipp products.
The wooden lamella detail beneath the gabled peaks makes reference to traditional Warmian-Masurian cottages, which are decorated with wooden boards arranged in various patterns.
