Farnham walks the couple’s Vizsla, Kasia, down the sloped alley upon which the
house sits. Hill’s renovation maintains some Victorian character in the decorative eaves
and scaling, but the home is largely an anomaly for San Francisco.
Perforated steel and a glass guardrail on the stairwell allow the skinny second-floor hallway to feel as open as possible.
The family sat on two dozen different sofas trying to find the right mix of comfort and sleekness before deciding custom was the way to go. A deep-cushioned, slim-backed piece—built by Luke Parsons Millwork—fits just right and somehow makes the whole space just seem bigger. It also features pull-out footstools, a coffee table and concealed storage for blankets. Custom upholstery is by The Big Stuff.