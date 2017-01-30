The patio outside Wenes's house and gallery.
The patio outside Wenes's house and gallery.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
Sliding doors on either side of the living room and along the kitchen open all the way, allowing the breeze from the canyon to spin right through the house.
Sliding doors on either side of the living room and along the kitchen open all the way, allowing the breeze from the canyon to spin right through the house.
Monory’s friends, the Leclercs, join her for an alfresco meal on the patio. They’re seated at a custom-made table on Fermob’s Luxembourg chairs.
Monory’s friends, the Leclercs, join her for an alfresco meal on the patio. They’re seated at a custom-made table on Fermob’s Luxembourg chairs.
The door to the house is actually on the side of the house, further adding to the sense of privacy the Shozis sought.
The door to the house is actually on the side of the house, further adding to the sense of privacy the Shozis sought.
The swimming pool offers an alternative plunge to the nearby Bantam River.
The swimming pool offers an alternative plunge to the nearby Bantam River.
Set cover photo