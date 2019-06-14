Subscribe to Dwell
Sogni D'oro
The 1894 Queen Anne Victorian features an open floor plan that juxtaposes classic original features with cool modern elements—many of which are customized for the home.
Barker salvaged the original glass windows in this living room, although the surrounding millwork had to be replaced.
“We originally gave Brothers Cement an orange color that they couldn't match exactly, but we ended up with that beautiful yellow color, so we were happy,” Barker says.
For the couple’s shared office, which is windowless, the team installed backlit panels to give the illusion of daylight entering the room.
