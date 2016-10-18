Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
p
Pamela Stegman
Follow
4
Saves
Followers
Following
Tucked into one end of the house, a desk by Florence Knoll displays Stacey’s mid-century pottery.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
Designer Robert Sweet designed this renovation of a mid-century bungalow in Marina del Rey, California.
Set cover photo