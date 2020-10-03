Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
The Lost Whiskey Cabin stands on a rocky bluff overlooking Virginia's countryside.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
The futuristic residence is defined by its natural topography emerging from the landscape, yet partially embedded within it.
Brook Bay Residence
This quaint cabin operates completely off the grid with no internet access.
This yoga studio in Sussex combines indoor spaces with outdoor pavilions that connect with outdoors for a peaceful Zen-like atmosphere.
This product is a building that uses the concept of the parking garage but transforms it into a showroom for your motor vehicles. Customizable with modular storage systems, floor-to-ceiling glazing or ambient lighting and all natural insulated materials, this is a garage that gives your prized automobiles the home they deserve.
Ecospace holiday retreats like these in Cornwall and in North Wales are larger scale versions of the modular studios, and include bathrooms, kitchens and bedrooms. They are ideal as vacation homes or hotel rooms in beautiful natural sites.
The design team used FSC-certified lumber and cedar siding throughout the home. They created an ideal family home that’s perfect for indoor/outdoor living, thanks to broad eaves for shade, natural cross-ventilation, and plenty of windows to let in natural light.
The kitchen is part of the new section in the center and features clerestory windows that let natural light floor into the space.
They installed walnut cabinetry and vertical boards made of clear western cedar with a simple oil finish.
Jay and Melissa embraced the general configuration of the original house, which was a low, broad home that stretches out horizontally. While they remodeled and renovated the two wings on the sides, the blue sections are original. The cedar and stucco elements were new additions.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
Set high in the deserts of California’s Yucca Valley, this hybrid prefab by Blue Sky Building Systems home is constructed with an eco-friendly, light-gauge steel framing system that helps it perch lightly on the land.
In 14 weeks, UK prefab and modular home builders Boutique Modern completed this off-the-grid lakeside home deep in Dorset’s Hook Park Forest. The house draws water from the lake, and electricity is produced via solar panels and stored in a battery. Extra energy can be generated with a small diesel generator when needed.
Traditionally home to merchants and craftspeople, a machiya is a type of Japanese wooden townhouse that originated in the Heian period and developed through the Edo and Meiji periods.
Set at the top of the vineyard, the tasting room opens up to the valley with a structural glazing system that provides guests with stunning panoramic views.
The indoor/outdoor structure embraces the wine-making process and provides a strong sense of space. The exterior wood is repurposed 100-year-old wine tanks.