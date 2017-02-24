Because of the loft’s specific layout, they knew they had to maximize the space by creating a massive amount of storage. Shown here is one of the walls that’s lined with flush-mounted cabinets by David Amble Cabinetry. The dining table is surrounded by Arne Jacobsen Series 7 Chairs.
Because of the loft’s specific layout, they knew they had to maximize the space by creating a massive amount of storage. Shown here is one of the walls that’s lined with flush-mounted cabinets by David Amble Cabinetry. The dining table is surrounded by Arne Jacobsen Series 7 Chairs.
A cobalt blue door leads directly into a small entryway that’s lined with custom cabinets for the family’s skis, hats, boots, and jackets. Also created by David Amble Cabinetry, the trough is lined with copper so that the family can put their wet skis inside.
A cobalt blue door leads directly into a small entryway that’s lined with custom cabinets for the family’s skis, hats, boots, and jackets. Also created by David Amble Cabinetry, the trough is lined with copper so that the family can put their wet skis inside.
The original loft had only one bedroom upstairs, but Simon was able to turn it into two bedrooms. She installed a custom built-in bunk bed.
The original loft had only one bedroom upstairs, but Simon was able to turn it into two bedrooms. She installed a custom built-in bunk bed.
The custom cabinetry is made with bleached rift-cut white oak and has mirror pulls for hardware. Created by David Amble Cabinetry, the cabinets were designed to be put to serious use—one holds extra folding dining chairs while another hides a Murphy bed.
The custom cabinetry is made with bleached rift-cut white oak and has mirror pulls for hardware. Created by David Amble Cabinetry, the cabinets were designed to be put to serious use—one holds extra folding dining chairs while another hides a Murphy bed.
Simon preserved the structural beams from the building, but put a fresh sprin on the rest of the surfaces. The Plume sofas by Ligne Roset are upholstered in a bright cobalt blue quilted blend fabric, while the Womb Chair—designed by Eero Saarinen for Knoll—is finished in a bold magenta fabric.
Simon preserved the structural beams from the building, but put a fresh sprin on the rest of the surfaces. The Plume sofas by Ligne Roset are upholstered in a bright cobalt blue quilted blend fabric, while the Womb Chair—designed by Eero Saarinen for Knoll—is finished in a bold magenta fabric.
Puckett Cabin: Of all the sights I witnessed on my first trip down the Blue Ridge Parkway, this ancient cabin exemplifies them the best. Named after Orlean Puckett, this gem of a cabin has been uninhabited since 1939. It stands as an ode to her goodwill as an esteemed midwife in southern Virginia during the late 1800's.
Puckett Cabin: Of all the sights I witnessed on my first trip down the Blue Ridge Parkway, this ancient cabin exemplifies them the best. Named after Orlean Puckett, this gem of a cabin has been uninhabited since 1939. It stands as an ode to her goodwill as an esteemed midwife in southern Virginia during the late 1800's.
Fall Foliage Dream: I'm convinced there's no better fall foliage on earth than in the Catskills. Not only is it my favorite time of year but it also makes each humble abode pop against the bright orange and yellow backdrop. I'd probably drop everything I'm doing to live in this hut right now.
Fall Foliage Dream: I'm convinced there's no better fall foliage on earth than in the Catskills. Not only is it my favorite time of year but it also makes each humble abode pop against the bright orange and yellow backdrop. I'd probably drop everything I'm doing to live in this hut right now.
The Lakesider: Pennsylvania's historic Route 6 peacefully winds its way along the upper half of the state. Along it, you'll cut through Allegheny State Forest, pass by the famed night sky preserve of Cherry Springs State Park, and also stumble upon some hidden cabin gems like this one.
The Lakesider: Pennsylvania's historic Route 6 peacefully winds its way along the upper half of the state. Along it, you'll cut through Allegheny State Forest, pass by the famed night sky preserve of Cherry Springs State Park, and also stumble upon some hidden cabin gems like this one.
Deep Catskill Cabin: Amidst the old structures nestled throughout the crooked woods of Catskill State Park, it's easy to point out which dwellings are someone's fresh upstate NY getaway. There's nothing quite like Lincoln Logs to inspire that next cabin project.
Deep Catskill Cabin: Amidst the old structures nestled throughout the crooked woods of Catskill State Park, it's easy to point out which dwellings are someone's fresh upstate NY getaway. There's nothing quite like Lincoln Logs to inspire that next cabin project.
The Ranger Station Perhaps my favorite part of Olympic National Forest are the cabin-like ranger stations sprinkled throughout the area. While Storm King garners all the attention for being "That PNW Cabin," I find Sol Duc speaks to me in a rather mellow tone. I mean, c'mon, how can you not love those shutters with the pine trees on them?
The Ranger Station Perhaps my favorite part of Olympic National Forest are the cabin-like ranger stations sprinkled throughout the area. While Storm King garners all the attention for being "That PNW Cabin," I find Sol Duc speaks to me in a rather mellow tone. I mean, c'mon, how can you not love those shutters with the pine trees on them?
Japanese and Scandinavian design objects are for sale at the Toronto homewares shop Mjölk, and are also on display in the apartment above it. Here, the store’s owners reside in a two-story space brought to life by Studio Junction. A courtyard spills into the living room and open kitchen and dining area, and translucent shoji-style screens provide privacy. Oak shelves, soap-treated Douglas fir floors, a custom hinoki soaking tub, and a soapstone bowl in place of the kitchen sink are all thoughtful, subtle details.
Japanese and Scandinavian design objects are for sale at the Toronto homewares shop Mjölk, and are also on display in the apartment above it. Here, the store’s owners reside in a two-story space brought to life by Studio Junction. A courtyard spills into the living room and open kitchen and dining area, and translucent shoji-style screens provide privacy. Oak shelves, soap-treated Douglas fir floors, a custom hinoki soaking tub, and a soapstone bowl in place of the kitchen sink are all thoughtful, subtle details.
The living room is anchored by a sofa and lounge chair, both by Børge Mogensen, as well as a Conoid bench by George Nakashima. An Isamu Noguchi pendant lamp casts a warm glow onto the Brasilia coffee table, designed by Claesson Koivisto Rune for Swedese.
The living room is anchored by a sofa and lounge chair, both by Børge Mogensen, as well as a Conoid bench by George Nakashima. An Isamu Noguchi pendant lamp casts a warm glow onto the Brasilia coffee table, designed by Claesson Koivisto Rune for Swedese.
A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.
A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.
Many of the items in the home come from Mjölk, on the ground floor of Daoust and Baker’s building, which dates to the 1870s and has a distinctive tin facade.
Many of the items in the home come from Mjölk, on the ground floor of Daoust and Baker’s building, which dates to the 1870s and has a distinctive tin facade.
A third-floor courtyard stands in for a backyard and gives Elodie, the couple’s two-year-old daughter, a place to play outdoors. A Hunting chair by Børge Mogensen shares the space with a child’s chair by Tomii Takashi and a vintage Danish coffee table.
A third-floor courtyard stands in for a backyard and gives Elodie, the couple’s two-year-old daughter, a place to play outdoors. A Hunting chair by Børge Mogensen shares the space with a child’s chair by Tomii Takashi and a vintage Danish coffee table.
A cherry pot trivet by Oji Masanori hangs from a white-oak kitchen rail by Studio Junction above a custom soapstone counter-top.
A cherry pot trivet by Oji Masanori hangs from a white-oak kitchen rail by Studio Junction above a custom soapstone counter-top.
An antique Japanese indigo tapestry hangs by a vintage Danish piano.
An antique Japanese indigo tapestry hangs by a vintage Danish piano.
Studio Junction transformed a two-story apartment above Mjölk, Juli Daoust and John Baker’s design boutique on Toronto’s busy Dundas Street West, into a tranquil space. A courtyard joins the living room and the open kitchen and dining area.
Studio Junction transformed a two-story apartment above Mjölk, Juli Daoust and John Baker’s design boutique on Toronto’s busy Dundas Street West, into a tranquil space. A courtyard joins the living room and the open kitchen and dining area.
A wall of built-in shelving runs the length of the space, providing ample room for the residents' book collection.
A wall of built-in shelving runs the length of the space, providing ample room for the residents' book collection.
Clothing can play a vital part in post-disaster comfort and survival. Be prepared with lightweight, versatile items that are appropriate for the highs and lows of your region—bonus points for bright colors like neon yellow or orange that might help emergency workers spot you. Make sure you have clean underwear, layers (including a light jacket), and a hat that would protect you from the sun. Extra blankets, shoes, boots, socks, and bug spray might be necessary depending on where you live.
Clothing can play a vital part in post-disaster comfort and survival. Be prepared with lightweight, versatile items that are appropriate for the highs and lows of your region—bonus points for bright colors like neon yellow or orange that might help emergency workers spot you. Make sure you have clean underwear, layers (including a light jacket), and a hat that would protect you from the sun. Extra blankets, shoes, boots, socks, and bug spray might be necessary depending on where you live.
The wooden box is as functional as it is finely crafted, with room for clothes up top. Each niche holds treasures from travels, family keepsakes, books, and more.
The wooden box is as functional as it is finely crafted, with room for clothes up top. Each niche holds treasures from travels, family keepsakes, books, and more.
Davor (with his wife, Abbe, and son, August) designed the main living and dining pavilion as a double-height space to increase its perceived volume, and added high cubbies for extra storage.
Davor (with his wife, Abbe, and son, August) designed the main living and dining pavilion as a double-height space to increase its perceived volume, and added high cubbies for extra storage.
This wooden staircase doubles as kitchen shelving in the English designer's home. Tyler hired David Restorick, a furniture maker and friend, to build a staircase that doubles as display space for Tyler's vast collection of colorful cookware.
This wooden staircase doubles as kitchen shelving in the English designer's home. Tyler hired David Restorick, a furniture maker and friend, to build a staircase that doubles as display space for Tyler's vast collection of colorful cookware.
Finding a place to store larger items that are used daily is challenging. Thankfully a beautifully crafted shelf like this from Knife and Saw, elevates you commuter bike to the realm of sculptural art and it provides room for your coffee table books as well.
Finding a place to store larger items that are used daily is challenging. Thankfully a beautifully crafted shelf like this from Knife and Saw, elevates you commuter bike to the realm of sculptural art and it provides room for your coffee table books as well.
Architect Grant explains that the recessed orange wall with built-in storage shelving is a counterpoint to the view of Boston in the opposite direction.
Architect Grant explains that the recessed orange wall with built-in storage shelving is a counterpoint to the view of Boston in the opposite direction.
The ideabox construction process goes easy on everything except quality, beauty and fun, using a highly efficient, indoor, quality-controlled construction process to build beautiful, comfortable boxes that fit your modern lifestyle.
The ideabox construction process goes easy on everything except quality, beauty and fun, using a highly efficient, indoor, quality-controlled construction process to build beautiful, comfortable boxes that fit your modern lifestyle.
Method Homes is a custom manufacturer of precision–engineered, prefabricated, modern structures. Master craftsmen create their modular homes, commercial structures, accessory dwelling units, and garages. This 4672 sq. ft.
Method Homes is a custom manufacturer of precision–engineered, prefabricated, modern structures. Master craftsmen create their modular homes, commercial structures, accessory dwelling units, and garages. This 4672 sq. ft.
The living room’s retro lounge suite sits beneath a Fijian hardwood accent.
The living room’s retro lounge suite sits beneath a Fijian hardwood accent.
The mezzanine daybed is set in a windowed nook within shelves recycled from a Lundia system. Peta Tearle designed the color scheme and chose the black Melteca kitchen cupboards, which echo the exterior.
The mezzanine daybed is set in a windowed nook within shelves recycled from a Lundia system. Peta Tearle designed the color scheme and chose the black Melteca kitchen cupboards, which echo the exterior.
In keeping with the spirit of the house, the furniture is humble—most is vintage, like the Anglepoise lamp that sits on a stool near a colorful kilim
In keeping with the spirit of the house, the furniture is humble—most is vintage, like the Anglepoise lamp that sits on a stool near a colorful kilim
The residents wanted their house to sit within the bush, not above it. Two decks made of local purpleheart enhance the feeling of sitting among the trees, while the structure’s Dimondek 300 steel cladding provides a backdrop that makes the foliage stand out. The couple landscaped the site themselves, keeping as many native plants as possible while adding a few bromeliads, cycads, and fruit trees near the decks.
The residents wanted their house to sit within the bush, not above it. Two decks made of local purpleheart enhance the feeling of sitting among the trees, while the structure’s Dimondek 300 steel cladding provides a backdrop that makes the foliage stand out. The couple landscaped the site themselves, keeping as many native plants as possible while adding a few bromeliads, cycads, and fruit trees near the decks.
The shower is lined in Magma Black tile purchased at the Tile Space in Auckland.
The shower is lined in Magma Black tile purchased at the Tile Space in Auckland.
“When you’re lying in bed at night, you can’t tell where the wall ends and the ceiling starts,” Mark says. “The corners disappear.”
“When you’re lying in bed at night, you can’t tell where the wall ends and the ceiling starts,” Mark says. “The corners disappear.”

580 more saves

Set cover photo