NC Rocks White Venice Ring Rose gold, diamonds $5,130
Pendants by Lily Kamper $395 each
NC Rocks Elysium Ring White gold, diamonds $7,580
Ilana Ariel Diamond Long Bar Necklace Diamonds $7,200
+PALEVSKY CUTTING BOARDS USA, CONTEMPORARY VARIOUS WOODS, BRASS AND LEATHER $265 – $495 Limited edition collaboration with Thomas Hayes Studio. Hand-crafted boards can serve as a cheese platter, cutting board or simple tray. Each one is unique. Choose from various leather details, brass handles and live wood edges. Available in walnut, rosewood or oak and in different sizes and thicknesses.
+PALEVSKY EASELS USA, CONTEMPORARY VARIOUS WOODS $500 Limited edition collaboration with Thomas Hayes Studio. Ideal for leaning a painting, book or favorite photograph, these hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind easels are made from different types of wood. Available in walnut, oak or exotic rosewood and in several different heights.
JEAN-MARIE DEDEAUX FOR PALEVSKY USA, CONTEMPORARY MIXED MATERIALS $125 – $700 Jean-Marie Dedeaux is a Los Angeles-based jewelry designer with a strong background in fashion. Her latest jewelry line was inspired by black, white and gray tones. The wearable collection she created specifically for PALEVSKY focuses on blending soft and hard edges. Dedeaux used cone-shaped Onyx, Moonstone and Labradorite to create a series of necklaces and earrings that are fashion forward and innovative. Her long necklaces made up of raw agate druzy pendants and shiny 18K gold are both playful and whimsical. The collection is well-balanced and has something for everyone i.e., the elongated cone earrings are more Avant Garde, while the Mother of Pearl stacking rings are classic and timeless. Dedeaux describes the collection as “elegant, but with an edge.”
XPALEVSKY ”TRIO” SIDE TABLES USA, CONTEMPORARY WALNUT WITH BRUSHED BRASS FINISH FINIAL TOP 18”D X 24”H $1,450 Solid walnut-topped side tables with brushed brass base and decorative finials. Available with a round, square or pressed square finial. Custom options available.
XPALEVSKY “TRIUMPH I” AND “TRIUMPH II” GAME TABLES WALNUT AND BRASS INCLUDES TRAVERTINE AND ONYX GAME SET 24”W X 24”D X 22.5”H $2,900 Versatile end tables that double as game tables. Triumph I for chess or checkers. Triumph II for backgammon table. The game boards are interchangeable with the solid tops that makes up the lower shelf. Ample storage for game pieces underneath. Game faces can be customized. Custom options available.
JASIU KRAJEWSKI FOR +PALEVSKY “PALM SERIES” CERAMIC AND GLAZE $325 – $1,000 Jasiu Krajewski is a New York-based artist with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Rhode Island School of Design. Jasiu’s interest in the practice of throwing pots stems from his great grandfather, Terrell Evans, of Desert Sands Pottery. Evans, who grew up in his father’s jug studio in Missouri, came from a family of potters said to be eight generations long. Krajewski emerged from his farm in Tennessee late last year to collaborate with Susan Cianciolo and Kiva Motnik as the ceramic component of Run Home. He has since set up a studio in Brooklyn, where he will continue to use and expand upon the skills he learned as a child. For the work he created exclusively for PALEVSKY, he focused on the “imperfect” by layering textures in his glazes and throwing his pots in an atypical fashion. The draped, undulating qualities evident in the “Palm Series” are seductive and captivating. On their own, they are stunning enough to be sculptures, but when you put flowers in them, they are transformed into something entirely different. Perhaps it is Krajewski’s fascination with keeping things simple that make both him and his work deceptively complex!
XPALEVSKY “LE MAY” DESK USA, CONTEMPORARY WALNUT WOOD WITH FAUX PARCHMENT INSET 84” W X 30” D X 30” H $8,500 Art Deco-inspired Partner’s desk fabricated from walnut wood veneer and faux parchment finish. Includes four utility drawers, two filing drawers and one pencil drawer with polished brass conical hardware. Custom options available.
XPALEVSKY “RIO” CLUB CHAIR AND SOFA USA, CONTEMPORARY WALNUT WOOD, BRASS DETAILS CLUBCHAIR : 31”W X 17”SH X 33”BH X 28”D $3,450 SOFA : 7’L X 33”BH X 17”SH X 28.5”D $5,800 Sculpturally crafted solid walnut wood frame with a tight-upholstered seat and back cushion featuring brass details. Custom options available.
XPALEVSKY “SALON” STOOL USA, CONTEMPORARY BRASS, MONGOLIAN LAMB 18”D X 18”H $1,250 Lightweight stool with Mongolian sheep hair upholstery and four polished brass legs. Available in Black Mongolian sheep hair/Polished Chrome.
XPALEVSKY “AVA” SOFA USA, CONTEMPORARY OILED WALNUT WITH BRASS LEGS 8’ X 44”D X 30.75”H X 16.5”SH $6,500 Elegantly curved sofa with a tight-upholstered back and loose seat cushion that sits on polished brass legs. Molded oil-finished walnut wood frame wraps the top of the piece and extends all the way to the arm. Custom options available.
XPALEVSKY “ARC FRINGE” CHANDELIER AND PENDANT USA, CONTEMPORARY WALNUT, SILK FRINGE, BRUSHED BRASS PENDANT : 10”D X 8”H X 57”H $2,400 Blue hombre fringe pendant with satin nickel rod and black lacquered canopy.
XPALEVSKY “ARC FRINGE” CHANDELIER AND PENDANT USA, CONTEMPORARY WALNUT, SILK FRINGE, BRUSHED BRASS CHANDELIER : 32” D X 41”L $6,400 Curved chandelier made of brushed brass with natural fringe, three pendants and walnut wood details.
XPALEVSKY “STARBURST” MARQUETRY DINING TABLE USA, CONTEMPORARY WALNUT WITH BRASS INLAY 90”L X 4’W X 30”H • EXTENDS TO 10’-6” $12,000 Solid walnut marquetry-style dining table with brass inlay border. Extendable sides that rest under the tabletop expand to accommodate extra guests. Custom options available.
