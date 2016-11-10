JASIU KRAJEWSKI FOR +PALEVSKY “PALM SERIES” CERAMIC AND GLAZE $325 – $1,000 Jasiu Krajewski is a New York-based artist with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Rhode Island School of Design. Jasiu’s interest in the practice of throwing pots stems from his great grandfather, Terrell Evans, of Desert Sands Pottery. Evans, who grew up in his father’s jug studio in Missouri, came from a family of potters said to be eight generations long. Krajewski emerged from his farm in Tennessee late last year to collaborate with Susan Cianciolo and Kiva Motnik as the ceramic component of Run Home. He has since set up a studio in Brooklyn, where he will continue to use and expand upon the skills he learned as a child. For the work he created exclusively for PALEVSKY, he focused on the “imperfect” by layering textures in his glazes and throwing his pots in an atypical fashion. The draped, undulating qualities evident in the “Palm Series” are seductive and captivating. On their own, they are stunning enough to be sculptures, but when you put flowers in them, they are transformed into something entirely different. Perhaps it is Krajewski’s fascination with keeping things simple that make both him and his work deceptively complex!