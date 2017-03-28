London-based designer Julian Mayor used fiberglass to turn a three-dimensional sketch into three-dimensional piece with the General Dynamic chair.
Inspired by age-old techniques of bending tree branches into functional shapes over the course of their slow growth, the Bouroullecs designed their Vegetal Chair to mirror the asymmetry and organic basket-style of woven branches.
Illuminated by a String Light from Flos, the bedroom embraces the loft’s palette with a side table, duvet, and pillows by HAY.
In the bedroom, an open closet with built-in shelving leads to the master bathroom. Thinking of all the loft's components as part of a whole was critical to the renovation. "The space is clean and simple, but that is only possible because of the attention paid to eliminating visual clutter that often comes from typical detailing," Breitner says. "The HVAC, floor outlets, door detailing, wall reveal base, recessed glazing channel, and radiator covers could look like clutter. We integrated it into the architecture." Photo by Frank Oudeman.
