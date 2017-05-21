Renovated from a 1940s ranch-style home, with many of the original materials used in the reconstruction, the homeowners love the self-reliance afforded by generating thermal energy and their rooftop garden.
Photo: John Clark
The geometric pool also captures views of the lush landscape.
Groupings of succulents accent the home’s entry path and pool area.
A series of horizontal window panes on the rear facade serves as vanes for ventilation and adds a craftsmanlike design come nightfall, when the house is
lit up by the flicker of candlelight and gas lamps.
A custom table surrounded by NET’s Museo chairs and poplar stools provides a space for the Sarmiento Tovo boys, Manuel, 5, and Julián, 3, to play with the toys their mother makes.