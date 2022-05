These shelves are another piece designed and fabricated by Moore for Made. On display are a red Contour Bowl by Calgary native Brad Turner; the salt and pepper sets by Sheridan College students Laura Langford, Chris Vanderwal, and Kamal Fox and Tomas Rojcik, Mark Finnigan, and Joseph Bauman; hand-rolled Porcelain Message Vases by Katherine Morley; and an Owl Lamp by Coe + Waito, a Toronto-based ceramics firm now working as a design consultancy.