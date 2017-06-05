In the shower: custom Carocim tile, created in Morocco.
In the master bathroom, the Smiths worked with a Boston-based company, Artaic, on the mosaic tile.
A Workshop - Toodyay Shack
The owners’ main living area has two stories with a master bedroom, which can be accessed by a rolling door, and porches on either end of the structure. “This large, barn-like building, with its moveable bedroom wall and office, allows the house to be both intimate and social, effortlessly accommodating guests or individuals alike,” Flato says.
The old barn's foundation, re-stacked by a local stonemason, was reused as a rustic retaining wall for the pool area. The property also came with a corn crib and blacksmith shop as old as the barn, seen behind the pool, which are both used for storage now. St. Tropez chaises from Kingsley-Bate line the pool.
The Troop barn was slated for demolition in the Annapolis Valley, but Brian relocated it to Shobac for restoration. The post-and-beam structure boasts a 35-foot cathedral ceiling.
Take a peek into the edge of the 19th-century barn that Ferris transformed into a gallery. The traditional barn structure was retained while the interior was turned into a minimal and open canvas for the current homeowner’s art collection. It’ll be interesting to see how the next owner utilizes the space.
Two oversized glazed sliding doors welcome guests into Church Hill Barn.
The master suite is separated from the master bath by a barn wood door.
Modern barn door
Rice faced the same challenge of creating modern yet family-friendly interiors. He settled on a warm, muted palette with lots of texture. The space features a mix of comfortable seating with more unique, collectible pieces — like the Jean Prouvé daybed or Vincent van Duysen chairs by the window. "I wanted the space to feel like a home rather than a museum,” Rice says.
In the master bedroom, the textural appeal of the reclaimed wood wall, bedding, and rug contrasts with the black leather of the African-inspired ‘Bwana’ Chair by Finn Juhl, which sits beside a ‘TAB’ reading lamp by Barber Osgerby. “We believe a quality project is defined by the sum of all its parts versus any individual feature or design move,” Field says.
For this project, the husband loved ultra-modern design, while the wife leaned towards a more traditional aesthetic. How to please both? “Through the design process, we learned that their tastes were actually more closely aligned when we focused on the desired 'feel' of the home versus specific design details,” Field says. He and his colleagues balanced rustic, exposed ceiling beams with elegant venetian plaster walls, and artful aluminum storefront windows with functional white oak plank flooring.
The grand, glass-walled great room is a loft-like space that incorporates living room and dining area. A bedroom and bathroom are located on a lofted mezzanine level, over the kitchen, pantry, and utility room.
Choate selected maintenance-free materials for the project wherever possible, including the stone on this fireplace, which includes built-in storage for firewood. The stone extends 25 feet up to the wood-clad ceiling, emphasizing the home's grand scale.
This outdoor fireplace in Austin, Texas is generously sized and created out of board-formed concrete, with a spot directly adjacent for firewood storage and a wood shelf running in front for added storage.
Tigg Coll Architects took a new approach to a straightforward town house renovation and expansion in London. The home’s rear extension has its own personality, with with pivoting glass doors, sharp red support beams, and a wood-burning fireplace. The overhanging concrete plinth acts as a hearth or, as Tigg imagines it, a sort of contemporary inglenook. Wood piles neatly between the beam and wall. The fireplace, a Stovax Riva 2, is flanked by a Lampe Gras wall lamp; firewood is cleverly stored in the narrow space between the fireplace and the red support beam, creating a fun moment of practical texture in the room.
A skylight illuminates the neutral master bathroom, letting bathers contemplate the clouds. The faucets and tub are by Brizo, and the sinks are SlabHaus.
The modestly scaled master bedroom opens to a view of the woods located behind the property.
A 20-foot glass wall, ample sunshine, and an enviable collection of furnishings help this well-appointed living room carry on in Haifa’s great modernist tradition.
A striking stair defines the entry to the house; it features minimalist floating timber stair treads wrapped around a woven steel mesh blade wall.
The pool house stands separate and adjacent to the main home. It is outfitted with a bar area, small living room, and one bedroom with foldable Murphy bed.
Another view of the deck.
The Dow Test House (Carras House).
The architect incorporated a central courtyard in the house, an unusual but intelligent design response for the region with a temperate climate. “The house sets up an interesting tension between two established [courtyard and farmhouse] typologies,” Crump explains.
Our clients were interested in a “contemporary farmhouse”, “modernist agrarian”. Timeless, simple, elegant. Scandinavian, Shaker, Japanese influenced.
The Folly Farm The Folly Farm’s contemporary execution was heavily inspired by historic farmhouse architecture. Designed first and foremost for livability, architects created the space of both old and new features, with emphasis on a mix of materials and textures within the confines of a simple, open layout. Architect: Dale Hubbard; Architecture Firm: Surround Architecture Location: Boulder, CO #marvin #windows #doors #architecture #farmhouse
The connecting area between the four houses has an open joisted pine ceiling that offers a masterful transition between the coarse, weathered exterior and the polished rooms—all lined with smooth Sucupira wood and white plaster board. “We wanted to make a clear contrast between the interior surfaces of the house and the corresponding exterior surfaces,” de Carvalho says.
The modern staircase was built with the same salvaged wall planks that are used as flooring throughout.
The Floating Farmhouse’s semitransparent addition has a roofline that matches the pitch of the original 1820s farmhouse. A porch, tucked under the side eaves, is cantilevered over a stream that runs through the property. Ikea loungers are illuminated from the interior by commercial gymnasium lights repurposed as pendant lamps.
Rent a Belgian Farm: Because who wouldn’t want to vacation in this lovely place? The Heerlijkheid van Marrem farm is available to rent in Wevelgem, East Flanders. From Remodelista.
