The bocce court sits between the master bedroom patio and an outdoor dining area featuring Jean-Marie Massaud’s Seashell chairs from Dedon. To bring in natural light while limiting direct exposure, the couple designed a horizontal window for the music room.
Embodied energy, gray water, black water, carbon footprint—the list of sustainable design terms goes on and on, and we're here to help you make sense of them.
The home's windows are from Fleetwood Windows &amp; Doors, while the sofa is from Teak Warehouse.
Evening Play
Outdoor Entertaining Area
A small plunge pool, or "cocktail pool," surrounded by a raised concrete deck anchors one side of the yard.
A small plunge pool, or "cocktail pool," surrounded by a raised concrete deck anchors one side of the yard and a small lawn space allows for a children's play area.
A small plunge pool, or "cocktail pool," surrounded by a raised concrete deck anchors one side of the yard.
View looking from the new deck along the central axis towards the new pool and existing living room (with new concrete deck). The new design built-up the sloping site around the pool so its surface could be raised to allow more of a connection between the existing indoor spaces and the water.
Looking from new back porch towards the new pool, casita building, and new outdoor living space.
The result is a bright, Portuguese home designed in a clean, formal style, where contemporary interiors exist in harmony with the house’s historical shell.
The bocce court sits between the master bedroom patio and an outdoor dining area featuring Jean-Marie Massaud’s Seashell chairs from Dedon. To bring in natural light while limiting direct exposure, the couple designed a horizontal window for the music room.
A level, trellised garapa-wood deck connects the main structure to the pool house. "The arbors near the pool knit everything together," says Mikiten. "The deck is constructed over a drainage pit so the wood surface can be completely flush with the interior floor and the surrounding yard, which is critical for a fluid experience by someone using a wheelchair."
The volume of the squash court was minimized by partially submerging it into the earth. Entry to the structure is through a more appropriately scaled grade level pavilion.
The eave edge of the roof reaches towards the pool to create a shaded outdoor seating area, and then rises towards the ridge at an angle that allows sunlight to reach the water’s surface in the afternoon hours.
The center courtyard serves as the central axis for all the public rooms. It had been closed off with atrium windows and was re-opened to the sky during a recent renovation. A large tiled fountain and landscaping were also added.
Architect Salvador Farrajota chats with homeowner and builder Brayden Larkin.
The kitchen, which features Smartstone engineered quartz countertops in Calacutta Blanco, hides a walk-in pantry.
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
A new soaking pool has been added to the interior entry court.
Entry way to a modern, contemporary Key West home. Clean lines, planting was done with minimal species and in groupings.
The final, layered look of the pool and its surroundings—which mitigates a 30-inch drop from house to guesthouse—was completed in 2008.
