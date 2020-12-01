A Kado Lussi freestanding bathtub anchors the shared bathroom.
Mid-century, zen garden
During storm season, nature’s awe-inspiring light show is on full display through the oversized windows.
Light oak panels by Finsa clad both the kitchen cabinetry and the built-in units that appear in the living room and entryway. "We used natural materials where we could, but we were also mindful of keeping high-touch surfaces durable," explains Anne-Marie Armstrong, co-principal of AAmp Studio.
Concrete pavers and massive sliding glass doors extend the sitting room at the back of the home to the rear garden.
Klopf Architecture's modest 72-square-foot addition at the front of the home blends in with the original structure while giving the owners a greater sense of openness in the master and hall bathrooms. Inside, the re-imagined great room now features dining space.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
Just beyond the northern edge of the home is a small koi goldfish pond, extending the notion of a California oasis.
Tide Design created the dining table, dining chairs, and living room lounge chairs.
The living room has floor-to-ceiling glass, as well as a custom hood at the fireplace.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
The family room couch is tucked into a nook to create a cozy retreat that still has views past the atrium to the backyard and kitchen.
An enclosed porch with a fireplace sits between the living wing and the services wing, providing a pivotal point from which the home fans out.
The kitchen is at the heart of the home, and the layout is arranged so that the views can be appreciated when preparing a meal. Warm timber shelves and furniture contrast with the dark kitchen joinery to create a balanced interior palette.
Located in the historic English village of Bentworth, Friends Lab is a contemporary take on the local agricultural typology.
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area occupies the heart of the home and opens up to the outdoors on the north and south sides. Chestnut lines both gabled end walls.
Pergaminho limestone flooring is used indoors and out. The home is also equipped with underfloor heating powered by a ground source heat pump.
The homeowners love the flow of the kitchen, dining room, living room, and butler’s pantry—so much so that they've already had more parties since moving in than they did in 26 years at their prior residence.
Set on a narrow, 18-foot-wide site, Melt House presents a corrugated exterior.
Built to commune with its scenic surroundings, this sustainable home embodies understated luxury.
As night falls, the home lights up like a lantern, enhancing the warm glow of the wood ceiling. Immense clerestory windows and glass sliders connect the home to the outdoors.
"The use of materials, the careful details, the integrated sense of place, the weaving together of inside and out, and creating a special home that the clients love make this a special story for me," Epstein notes fondly.
A spiral staircase descends from the glass deck to the rain garden, which replaced a concrete pad.