Casa Ojalá installs its first adaptable, off-grid suite on a picturesque hillside in Italy’s Val d’Orcia region.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
Source: Nicki Sebastian/Rip and Tan
Giant oak trees dominate, and offer coveted shade, in the courtyard.
Elina and Otto paired their Iniö model with a sauna from Pluspuu and an adjacent hot tub that sit just down a path beyond the home. In winter months, guests can skinny dip before warming up again.
The three-bedroom Iniö model from Pluspuu features floor-to-ceiling windows, a loft-like interior, a wraparound deck, and a gable outline reminiscent of a traditional log cabin.
Bathroom
A custom concrete planter is now home to a 70-year-old olive tree. The couple reconfigured the front porch to allow for a straight path between the front door and the driveway for better circulation.
Before: Emily bought the home in 2016, before the couple were married. "It was just a really charming, 1927 Spanish-style bungalow," she says. "And I just could see myself fixing it up over time."
San Francisco–based landscape design studio TALC helped reimagine the lot and the green spaces around the two buildings, with distinct exterior rooms: a meadow, a dining area, a fire pit area, and a patio.
Cornuelle’s dad made the outdoor furniture from old redwood.
The owner was motivated to build his own home to avoid a mortgage and to gain the know-how to undertake his own maintenance and repairs. “I was craving the personal challenge to cultivate a home for myself,” he says. “As it was the beginning of a new adventure, I wanted it to be personal. Also, practically speaking, if I built each piece of the home by hand, I would have a good sense of how to solve problems or improve it, without having to ask anyone else to journey through the forest, down the trail, and up the cliff to make an adjustment.”
The deck, which overlooks the uninterrupted forest, has been left uncovered so the inside of the house receives ample natural light throughout the year.
Fern the bus and Mande on the road in the Badlands.
"To enjoy true off-grid living, access to reliable energy is a necessary and life-sustaining resource for safety, health, and comfort," says Joanna Hofmann, co-founder and CMO of Living Vehicle. "Our customers value the flexibility to avoid RV parks and stay anywhere with all the luxury comforts of shore power."
Just beyond the northern edge of the home is a small koi goldfish pond, extending the notion of a California oasis.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
Brick walkways connect various patios with smaller seating areas. Down below, a pool house is nestled underneath a canopy of trees.
The design of the roofline matches the slope of the site.
The house is part of a working agrarian landscape, with its three distinct volumes—day pavilion, night pavilion, and shed—inspired by the local vernacular architecture.
Frohn glued layers of plywood and linoleum together to fashion the work table
We tried to be very resourceful. You shouldn’t see any tile on the deck that had to be cut; it’s almost like a perfect puzzle,” comments the designer, Marc Frohn.
Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
Wright Feldhusen Architects designed this house for a client that loves to swim. A lap pool connects the home to the ocean that lies beyond the property in Maroubra, Australia, a suburb of Sydney.
One wall of the container was replaced with liquid crystal PolyTronix glass.
Mike McConkey, a superintendent for a general contractor, tasked Chris Bittner of OBR Architecture with designing an environmentally sensitive home for he and his wife in San Diego County. Utilizing three shipping containers and a bevy of cost-effective appliances, they managed to limit the budget to $160,000.
