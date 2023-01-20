While the remote home offers spectacular serenity, amenities (including a well-loved local pub) are just a short drive away.
The one-level home is surrounded by towering trees, lush greenery, and many hiking trials.
Sliding-glass doors connect the living area with the covered deck overlooking the property.
Solar panels clip on easily to the steel roof, and rainwater runs off smoothly into collecting barrels. The reflectivity of the material also helps bounce the heat off.
Architect Jiri Lev’s home is a prototype for forward-looking architecture that could make a positive societal impact in Australia.
As if the views over Lake Porovesi in central Finland weren’t inspiration enough, this shingle-clad workspace is a world unto itself, providing its filmmaker owner with a "private place for appreciating cinema,
The cabin is clad with corrugated metal panels. The rectangular window is positioned over the kitchen to let in light and air.
Spanish couple Eugenia Diaz and Pepe Moreno designed and built an off-grid tiny cabin and complementary workspace on a property they purchased in rural Portugal. They documented the experience and shared it on their YouTube channel to inspire others to do the same.
Summer time in the woods
The natural greenery on the property includes lemongrass, aloe vera, mango trees, cashew trees, and avocado trees.