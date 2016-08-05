Architect Joaquin Castillo blends inexpensive materials, the odd splurge, and a refined modernist sensibility to create an affordable weekend house for brothers Alfredo and Guillermo Oropeza. The facade is a juxtaposition of rough-hewn local stone, smooth concrete, glass, and steel—the material palette used throughout the structure.
Historic Preservation and Adaptive Reuse. When AIA architects Chava Danielson and Eric Haas of DSH // architecture transformed a midcentury Los Angeles insurance building into the Larchmont Charter High School campus, featured in Dwell’s May 2015 issue, they preserved key elements of the original structure, while reconfiguring the interior, adding vibrant washes of color, and creating classrooms that would inspire students. The two will walk the audience through the project. Joining Danielson and Haas onstage will be Leo Marmol, FAIA, of Marmol Radziner, whose firm has undertaken the most sensitive restorations of iconic architecture, including Richard Neutra’s Kaufmann House, Rudolf Schindler’s Elliot House, and E. Stewart Williams’ 1961 Santa Fe Federal Savings and Loan building in Palm Springs, California (pictured above), which was repurposed into the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center. Join the trio as they embark on a visual and philosophical journey through the concepts of preservation, restoration and adaptive reuse. This course will be held on Saturday, May 30, 12:00 p.m. at Stage A
When Belgian fashion retailer Nathalie Vandemoortele was seeking a new nest for her brood, she stumbled upon a fortresslike house in the countryside designed in 1972 by a pair of Ghent architects, Johan Raman and Fritz Schaffrath. While the Brutalist concrete architecture and petite but lush gardens suited her tastes to a tee, the interiors needed a few updates.
Embedded in the desert, this Marmol Radziner–designed prefab home for a Las Vegas casino executive features a James Turrell pyramidal Skyspace structure.
Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
Photo by Patrick Barta
A Lakeside Prefab in New Jersey A New Zealand expat and her son use their prefabricated lakeside New Jersey retreat as an outdoorsy counterpoint to city life. Photo by: Mark Mahaney Curious on what was popular last week? Click here!
A Simple Plan A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
