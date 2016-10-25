The bathroom features Chromtech tile, a Toto toilet, Kohler vanity, and powder-coated steel countertop.
Another one of the home's light-filled spaces, the bathroom includes Wetstyle sinks and blue tiling. Photo courtesy of the owners.
Echoing the facade, dark stone and wood are used throughout the interiors.
In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.