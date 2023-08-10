SubscribeSign In
The main living areas are lined with floor-to-ceiling glass. "I realized that having all of this glass in your home, what a difference it makes to be connected to nature,
The main living areas are lined with floor-to-ceiling glass. "I realized that having all of this glass in your home, what a difference it makes to be connected to nature,
The upper floor terrace is the same width as the living room and kitchen. Large glass doors offer the opportunity to open the living room completely to the terrace.
The upper floor terrace is the same width as the living room and kitchen. Large glass doors offer the opportunity to open the living room completely to the terrace.
Built on a tight budget of $120,000, a retirement home in the mountains delivers unexpected contemporary design to a rural township.
Built on a tight budget of $120,000, a retirement home in the mountains delivers unexpected contemporary design to a rural township.