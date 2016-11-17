Each bedroom is designed to replicated a mini house, and follows the roof's pitch. A skylight lets in light. A custom unit made of white-painted MDF panels provides necessary storage.
suspended cedar trellis detail at front entry [midcentury modern addition / laguna niguel, california]
New black metal cladding joins cinderblock and wood-trimmed windows, two features more in line with the home's vintage.
Robinson built an airy wood stairway to bring more light up onto the second and third floors. The new third floor looks out to views of Portland’s West Hills.
View of douglas fir wood slats , net floor (above), and custom steel library ladder within the atrium. By RobitailleCurtis
