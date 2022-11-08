Mateo plays on a built-in bench along one wall in the kitchen.
After: By knocking out a wall and building a new island, the kitchen flows more cohesively into the living room and dining room. The
The backyard at dusk.
rear garden view
The large master suite has soaring ceilings and walls of glass.
Just off this kitchen is this gorgeous "edible garden" making garden-to-table dining a reality in your very own home.
Backyard
The home has a direct connection with the shaded backyard.
The largest of multiple outdoor terraces includes a glass-mosaic-tile bench designed by Aldo Cibic and produced by Bisazza.
A dated midcentury dwelling in Santa Barbara is transformed into a bright, airy abode—perfectly suited for contemporary living.
The original 1,000-square-foot house (where the open living, dining, and kitchen area is mostly located) abuts the new, 1,000-square-foot addition in an "T" configuration to make the best use of the site.
Visitors experience the beauty of the courtyard upon entry as they step atop large pavers leading up to the wood deck.
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
To complement the charred cedar cladding Vista Residence, the outdoor furniture is crafted from the same wood.
The new brick-and-wood pavilion faces north for optimal sun exposure.
“The height of the new extension has been kept low, while still keeping all interior spaces on one level,” says the firm. “This approach led us to establish the project’s design identity in detail and materiality rather than in a ‘grand architectural gesture.’"
Along with the sage, citrus trees irrigated by gray water from the house provide the couple with lemons and limes for mixing drinks, among other things.
Along a stretch of bungalows and boxy new developments in Los Angeles’s Venice neighborhood, architect Barbara Bestor inserted a modern villa within the footprint of an old house purchased as a teardown. Preserving two walls of the previous single-story structure, Bestor designed a new, two-story wood-frame house crowned by a large skylit bathroom with its own expressive rooftop.
An outdoor area extends off the rear of the home.
Sun loungers are integrated into the roof terrace, which features timber decking and lush landscaping.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
The couple planned out all of the exterior landscaping themselves. "[It was] painstaking, the time spent measuring," says Emily.
Emily and Mike created a small courtyard behind the office with custom concrete seating, a stone patio, and a mature tree as the focal point.
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
The purple flowers of sage and succulents are part of a landscape that reflects seasonal changes. Blu Dot Hot Mesh Lounge Chairs are on the main bedroom deck.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Richie walks through the shared plaza between the main house and ADU.