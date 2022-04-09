Terrazzo counters by Concrete Collaborative echo the color tones of the floor tiles.
“It’s supposed to feel like a hug when you’re in it,” Shelley says of the all-black bathroom on the first floor.
“The cool thing about the van is the casualness of it. It’s like, ‘Hey, we know somebody in Seattle. Let’s just go park in the driveway and hang out,’ ” says Rachel.
Shiny plastic interiors may be fine for some RV owners, but Rachel Farrington wanted natural materials to create a warm, room-like vibe for trips with her husband, Mark (right), their son, Jonah (left), and the family’s dogs.
Olive Passive House floor plan
The Ikea Sektion cabinets have blue acrylic fronts from The Cabinet Face. Astrid and Alessandro ordered extra material to create a matching island, which is topped with Lapitec, a stone composite. The faucet fixture is from Brizo.
The home boasts numerous outdoor spaces, many protected from unpredictable rain showers.
A tall picture window in the hallway frames views of the English countryside.
A sunken planter lines the walkway toward the private sleeping areas.
An en suite bathroom with Italian terrazzo flooring, large step-in shower and access to a private sun patio
The living room sits below a vaulted ceiling with wooden beams and two skylights.
Panoramic doors connect the main living area to the landscaped gardens and rear patio.
The kitchen was designed so that the cooktop is in the Caesarstone-wrapped island, which means the cook can enjoy the view while they work. “I love cooking and looking out,” says Michele.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
The two-story library wall that rises next to the dining area is one of the defining features of the interior. The shelves are made from glulam beams and contain storage along the base that the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Velaug, uses for toys.
Three elements of the extension were built off-site: the exterior and structural concrete, which includes patterned brickwork, the nonstructural concrete elements (like the kitchen counter and bath), and the balustrade. An arch motif ties together the renovation.
Cape Long lights by Cedar and Moss illuminate the kitchen, which features dark Dekton countertops and Thonet Bentwood counter stools.
Joshua Skirtich’s pegboard wall and pulley-system closet serve as clutter control in his Bushwick live/work space.
This Flintstones-style home in Eindhoven is the first legally habitable house in Europe with 3D-printed load-bearing walls.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
The banister was stripped back and painted in mint, and Mat took out the ceiling to reveal the existing roof structure. The new skylight above allows daylight into the previously cave-like hallway.
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
Nestled amongst native Araucaria trees, the cabin and its three elevated decks were carefully sited so as not to disturb any existing trees, which are protected by Chilean law. "This area is the only place on the planet where the Araucaria pine grows,
The Pine wood-clad cabin sits atop an elevated platform left behind by a previous builder in a failed first construction attempt, and overlooks the Cautín River. "
Floor Plan of House by the Cautín River by Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
The green roof, wood cladding, and low profile help to integrate the home with its lush, natural surroundings.
"I wanted the bones of the house to be bold, strong and simple,
The open-plan kitchen-and-dining space features a Douglas fir ceiling and ceiling beams and polished concrete floors.
"We wanted the main suite windows to have a non-traditional relationship to the walls and contemporary detailing," Lanigan says. The new bedroom adds a fourth bedroom to the property, expanding it from 1,475 square feet to 2,045 square feet.
Dunbar describes the bathroom as an outside-in room because it has light, air, and sometimes, when it drizzles and the skylight left open, even rain. Designed for exactly these circumstances, a blue-glass mosaic tile floor is laid at an angle to drain with ease.
Roofless House section
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.