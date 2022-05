The main living room, located near the front door, features a striking two-story glass garage door that opens the interior spaces to the outdoor dining area. The original house was very dark, so the new plans involved as many windows as possible to break down the barriers between the indoor and outdoor spaces. “Even when [the garage door] is closed, it’s still very bright and helps open the house to the outdoors,” Rice says. “It was basically an easy way to eliminate a wall entirely.”