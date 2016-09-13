Chen + Suchart Studio used coated glass and stainless steel over thick, sandblasted masonry walls to reflect the shifting hues of the desert sky and rugged landscapes of the Sonoran Desert. The Staab residence was built on creating a sense of privacy, without obstruction of the views of the McDowell Mountains. While nestled in a suburban setting, the 3,000-square-foot abode offers a stark contrast in design and ethos to the homes around. In addition to its contemporary bend, the house was designed to take in a multitude of focal points from two different levels, allowing for both distant and local views.
Chen + Suchart Studio used coated glass and stainless steel over thick, sandblasted masonry walls to reflect the shifting hues of the desert sky and rugged landscapes of the Sonoran Desert. The Staab residence was built on creating a sense of privacy, without obstruction of the views of the McDowell Mountains. While nestled in a suburban setting, the 3,000-square-foot abode offers a stark contrast in design and ethos to the homes around. In addition to its contemporary bend, the house was designed to take in a multitude of focal points from two different levels, allowing for both distant and local views.
Clad in stainless steel and coated glass, the upstairs volume seems to hover over the thick masonry walls and change colors with the shifting sky.
Clad in stainless steel and coated glass, the upstairs volume seems to hover over the thick masonry walls and change colors with the shifting sky.
Concrete block walls allow light and air to pass into the garden while maintaining a screen of privacy.
Concrete block walls allow light and air to pass into the garden while maintaining a screen of privacy.
The downstairs communal living spaces flow freely between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Concrete block walls and polished concrete floors emphasize the heavy materiality that supports the visual lightness of the upper story.
The downstairs communal living spaces flow freely between kitchen, dining room, and living room. Concrete block walls and polished concrete floors emphasize the heavy materiality that supports the visual lightness of the upper story.
Set cover photo