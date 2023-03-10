SubscribeSign In
Bjarke Ingels and his firm BIG have designed 2- and 3-bedroom home concepts in tandem with the the new El Cosmico hotel. The designs range from 1,200 to 2,200 square feet.
The dining room features a tongue-and- groove Douglas fir ceiling. Original built-ins include a mahogany bench anchored between cabinets whose fronts tilt at the house’s signature 15-degree angle.
Some bedrooms are just big enough for a mattress.
