Resort Estate With Golf Course and Sea Views: Designed by notable modern architects Virgillo Gutiérrez Herreros and Eustaquio Martínez, Abama Bellevue offers stunning unrivaled panoramic Atlantic Ocean views, access to a meticulously manicured golf course, and Ritz Carlton services. This home is the epitome of modern island living and relaxed luxury. Presented by Canary Islands Sotheby’s International Realty.