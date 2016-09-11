Orienteering BP Impressive craftsmanship, military inspired design, Italian style, and an homage to the explorers of the past make the Orienteering BP watch a truly special timepiece. Designed and made by the renowned Terra Cielo Mare Italian company, the watch uses the orientation of the sun to provide the geographic location. The bezel points North, while on the back, there’s a map of the night sky that reminds the wearer of ancient navigation methods. This numbered edition watch also has an exquisite Swiss movement, a grade 2 titanium case, and is waterproof up to 10 atmospheres.