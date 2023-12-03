Hello Wood is currently working on a larger iteration of their prefab: the Big Pebble. “It will provide enough space for extra functions, such as a bathing and sleeping,” Kristóf tells us. “It is basically designed to be a weekend cabin.”
The faceted envelope of the pods was designed to minimize waste when the panels
With 86 square feet of interior space, the Pebble Pod can host six people comfortably.
The standard weatherproof timber cladding can be switched out for other materials like the aluminum seen in the Cyber Pebble Pods or COR-TEN steel.